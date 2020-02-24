  1. Home
Onboard your users and help them understand your product.

Nothing can be more frustrating than having an awesome Product with great features and users that don't understand it or not aware of its true potential.
Kompassify makes it easily to create (without coding) fully customizable product walkthroughs.
icewassim
icewassim
Maker
Hello product hunters! I'm super exited to share this with you. Kompassify is an easy and affordable tool to create fully customized user onboarding experiences. No need to ask your developers to add a product walkthrough every time you add a new feature to your product because kompassify is code free and super intuitive to use. You can also create with kompassify a "getting started checklist" to encourage your users explore some essential parts of your product. It will be great to know what you guys think ? Cheers, Wassim
