Hello product hunters! I'm super exited to share this with you. Kompassify is an easy and affordable tool to create fully customized user onboarding experiences. No need to ask your developers to add a product walkthrough every time you add a new feature to your product because kompassify is code free and super intuitive to use. You can also create with kompassify a "getting started checklist" to encourage your users explore some essential parts of your product. It will be great to know what you guys think ? Cheers, Wassim
