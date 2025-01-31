Launches
Kompas AI
Kompas AI
An alternative to ChatGPT’s deep research
Kompas AI conducts multi-depth research across hundreds of web pages, saving you time by filtering out irrelevant data. It also streamlines long-form report creation and editing, allowing you to easily generate comprehensive insights.
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Business
Kompas AI by
was hunted by
Brian Cheong
in
Productivity
Artificial Intelligence
Business
. Made by
Brian Cheong
. Featured on February 6th, 2025.
Kompas AI
is rated
5/5 ★
by 6 users. It first launched on February 6th, 2024.