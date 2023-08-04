Products
Home
→
Product
→
KOMET
KOMET
Fight climate crisis anywhere, together.
KOMET empowers you to improve your ecological impact through snackable solution-oriented content and getting ideas from each other's daily sustainable actions. Unite your efforts with those of your friends and have an impact together! 🌱
Launched in
Climate Tech
by
KOMET
About this launch
KOMET
Fight climate crisis anywhere, together.
0
reviews
3
followers
Follow for updates
KOMET by
KOMET
was hunted by
Constantin Claes
in
Climate Tech
. Made by
Constantin Claes
. Featured on August 5th, 2023.
KOMET
is not rated yet. This is KOMET's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report