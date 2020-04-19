Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Régis Freyd
Hunter
Hey everyone, A friend of mine has been working on something really cool and I want to share it with you guys. Komak.io is an open-source, non-profit initiative started by my friend and two of his colleagues. They’re all young professionals living in Copenhagen, Denmark. Komak’s journey started a month ago and now they’re finally ready to share it with the world. We’ve all seen how volunteer groups have been showing up everywhere, helping out the elderly or the ones in risk groups with their groceries, going to the pharmacy, etc. Community response has been amazing in our joint fight against COVID-19. The issue with these initiatives, however, is the fact that they’re not scalable and that they’re difficult to organize in terms of matching and deployment of resources. Komak is looking to solve that through geolocation services. Volunteers download and sign up into the app. People in need send out a request for help as soon as they need it, via the app or a web form on Komak.io’s website. As soon as a request is received, it gets deployed to nearby volunteers, which can then accept or decline the request. The app is built both for private individuals willing to help out and existing volunteer groups. I’m sure the makers of this app would like to hear your feedback and see as many of you signing up as volunteers and spreading the word so that it reaches the ones most in need. Stay safe!
Upvote (2)Share
I highly recommend using Komak! Its such a smart and easy to use app. I signed up as a volunteer and if anyone needs help is in my area, I can see their request! It's a great way to give back to your community.
Upvote (1)Share
Maker
@kelley_reynolds1 Hey Kelley! Thank you for the kind words and for signing up! People like you make our app work and we're thankful for each volunteer that we have on the platform 🙌
Upvote (1)Share
The makers behind this are totally awesome and have a lot of SaaS experience. Big props from both a technical point of view but also social considering the times we find ourselves in.
UpvoteShare