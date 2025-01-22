Launches
Kolosal AI
Train and run LLMs on your device
Visit
Open-source platform to train, download, and run LLMs on device. Kolosal is designed to be fast, lightweight, and sustainable. It’s only 20 MB in size, yet it can run LLMs just as quickly or even faster than other competitors.
Free
Launch tags:
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
About this launch
Kolosal AI by
Kolosal AI
was hunted by
Rifky Bujana Bisri
in
Open Source
Artificial Intelligence
GitHub
. Made by
Rifky Bujana Bisri
. Featured on February 5th, 2025.
is not rated yet. This is Kolosal AI's first launch.