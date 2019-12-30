  1. Home
The world's leading color naming platform

Kolormark aims to name all the colors in the world by allowing people to claim their favorite colors. Our mission is to ensure all 16,777,216 colors end up having a loving home. Use coupon PRODUCTHUNT to get a free color! 🙌
Max Kiss
Super smart initiative, love how simple it is, amazing work people! 🥳 A question - can I resell my color?
Jishai Evers
Maker
@maxo_ Hi Max! Thank you so much for giving it a spin. We're currently focused on making sure all 16 million colors get a loving home, but feel free to sell your color to others off-platform.
Max Kiss
Ok I understand, all of my favorite colors are on their way to get a cool name and certificate at Kolormark - thanks for the platform @jishai and the team.
Jishai Evers
Maker
Hi everyone! 👋 I'm one of the makers of Kolormark and happy to answer any question you might have. Kolormark is a platform we built over the last week as a fun side-project during our winter break - we are all very passionate about design and colors! We are super excited to try to get to the goal of naming all the colors in the world. We charge a buck, to keep spammers out and ensure high-quality user generated content. We share coupons with people and communities we trust. Use coupon code PRODUCTHUNT to name a color for free. Excited to see what you all think and let's name all the colors in the world! ✌️
Amir Shchori
Loved the idea! Great job guys 🙌🏼
Philip Olenyk
What a fun idea!
Jishai Evers
Maker
@kyvner Thanks it was so fun to work on - means a lot to me that you enjoyed the site!
Itamar Aldema
Loved it! ✌🏼
