Kolormark
Max Kiss
Super smart initiative, love how simple it is, amazing work people! 🥳 A question - can I resell my color?
Hi everyone! 👋 I'm one of the makers of Kolormark and happy to answer any question you might have. Kolormark is a platform we built over the last week as a fun side-project during our winter break - we are all very passionate about design and colors! We are super excited to try to get to the goal of naming all the colors in the world. We charge a buck, to keep spammers out and ensure high-quality user generated content. We share coupons with people and communities we trust. Use coupon code PRODUCTHUNT to name a color for free. Excited to see what you all think and let's name all the colors in the world! ✌️
Loved the idea! Great job guys 🙌🏼
What a fun idea!
Loved it! ✌🏼
