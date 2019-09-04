Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Maker
Kevin Castro
Hi Product Hunt! This is my very first launch here 😅The idea came last year, when I ran a Facebook Ads campaign that generated hundreds of comments and messages from people giving me their e-mail and/or phone asking to contact them, and my boss told me that I had to collect all the users' data, put it on excel and send it to the sales manager 😖So I wrote an script, and months later, with my friend @cesar_hipolito we decided to create a web app to help other guys with the same problem. With Kollect you can: - Collect your users' Name, Email, Phone and Message from your Facebook Page's inbox and comments. - Validate the e-mail and phone number format, so you only collect valid information. Doesn't matter if your users type XXX-XXX-XXX or (XXX)XXX-XXX or +XXX XXX XXX. - Collect all the data in real time and also on demand (querying date ranges). - Create automatic replies to your leads depending on keywords or events. - Create custom fields to automatically classify your leads. - Export the data whenever you want on XLSX or CSV format. - Send your leads to your favorite CRM via our very simple webhooks.
UpvoteShare