Kollect

Collect emails & phone numbers from inbox and comments

Kollect classifies and collects your users' messages and contact info (emails & phone numbers) from inbox and comments on your Facebook Pages.
You can create custom fields, automatic replies, download or send your leads to your favorite CRM via webhooks.
Kevin Castro
Kevin Castro
Maker
Hi Product Hunt! This is my very first launch here 😅The idea came last year, when I ran a Facebook Ads campaign that generated hundreds of comments and messages from people giving me their e-mail and/or phone asking to contact them, and my boss told me that I had to collect all the users' data, put it on excel and send it to the sales manager 😖So I wrote an script, and months later, with my friend @cesar_hipolito we decided to create a web app to help other guys with the same problem. With Kollect you can: - Collect your users' Name, Email, Phone and Message from your Facebook Page's inbox and comments. - Validate the e-mail and phone number format, so you only collect valid information. Doesn't matter if your users type XXX-XXX-XXX or (XXX)XXX-XXX or +XXX XXX XXX. - Collect all the data in real time and also on demand (querying date ranges). - Create automatic replies to your leads depending on keywords or events. - Create custom fields to automatically classify your leads. - Export the data whenever you want on XLSX or CSV format. - Send your leads to your favorite CRM via our very simple webhooks.
