Energize & Incentivize your team and gamify your day!
Kolleague is the ultimate team-incentivization app, giving your team the ability to race a car from their desk, using only the power of good-deeds, no gas needed!
Sam GrayMaker@sam_gray · Software Engineer, Entrepreneur.
Hey folks! After months of development and much 🆎, 😅& 😭, I am delighted to share Kolleague, our very first Slack app, with the 🌏! We spent a long time looking, and ultimately found that all other employee recognition applications for Slack were overly complicated, or frankly, just a little bit dull! We thought we could do better, and so Kolleague was born! I hope that the description and our website makes everything clear, but if you need any help or a little more information about Kolleague, please just get in touch! We're definitely open to new ideas and would love your feedback and suggestions. Head on over to www.kolleague.io for a 60-day free trial! Cheers and enjoy! Sam
Farid Movsumov@ferid_movsumov · Software Developer / Maker
@sam_gray Love this type of creative ideas congrats!!
