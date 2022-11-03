Products
Koko for Discord
Ranked #18 for today
Koko for Discord
24/7 peer support for healthier, happier servers
Free
Koko is a safe and effective way to support the mental health of your Discord community. Includes built-in moderation, crisis intervention, and access to a global peer-support network. Used in 5000+ servers.
Launched in
Bots
,
Health
,
Community
by
Koko for Discord
About this launch
Koko for Discord
24/7 peer support for healthier, happier servers
Koko for Discord by
Koko for Discord
was hunted by
Michael Seibel
in
Bots
,
Health
,
Community
. Made by
Rob Morris
and
Kareem Kouddous
. Featured on November 9th, 2022.
Koko for Discord
is not rated yet. This is Koko for Discord's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#18
Week rank
#108
