Kojo Design
Kojo Design
On demand, unlimited design + code inside Notion
On-demand design engineering that lives inside Notion. Receive unlimited designs in Figma, landing pages in Astro, and a custom design system catered to your codebase – all with a single subscription.
Launched in
Productivity
Design resources
Notion
by
Kojo Design
About this launch
Kojo Design
On-demand, unlimited design + code inside Notion
0
reviews
29
followers
Follow for updates
Kojo Design by
Kojo Design
was hunted by
Tyler Nickerson
in
Productivity
,
Design resources
,
Notion
. Made by
Tyler Nickerson
. Featured on January 23rd, 2024.
Kojo Design
is not rated yet. This is Kojo Design's first launch.
Upvotes
14
Comments
6
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
