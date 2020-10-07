  1. Home
Koinju

Trustworthy crypto data for everyone.

Koinju uses cutting-edge statistical and financial methodology to provide institutional-grade cryptocurrency market data. We highlight volumes, not noise.
What would happen when the benchmark administrator... would be the data provider?As you read in our latest article, Binance is about to acquire for $400 million CoinMarketCap. The first is one of the most important exchange platforms of cryptoassets. The second is a crypto market data provider, publishing prices for cryptoassets traded on platforms, such as Binance.
Unveiling Koinju's Final VersionWe decided to launch Koinju at the beginning of 2020. You're more and more to follow us on this journey and we thank you for that (👏👏👏). It is just a beta version but we are actively working on the next step.
What's Wrong with Crypto Market Cap?Why is market cap such an important matter in the crypto space? In regular stock markets, it allows investors to understand the relative size of one company versus another. Market cap measures how much a company is worth on the open and regulated market, as well as the market's perception of its future prospects, because it reflects how much investors are willing to pay for a specific stock.
Fred ( BEASTY )
Maker
Product Design #design+data
Proud to have worked on Koinju Design & experience Improvement with @jeremy_alleaume for @seriouslystudio
Rémi Sbl
🎈
👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
Benoit Chambon
Maker
CLO & co-founder @ Koinju
@elzhorus Merci Rémi !
Jonas Guilbert
🎈
I tested beta version, very instinctive and easy to use
Benoit Chambon
Maker
CLO & co-founder @ Koinju
@jonas_guilbert Thanks Jonas, love it! :D
AYLISS GILLET
🎈
Nice shot! Useful data for accounting?
Benoit Chambon
Maker
CLO & co-founder @ Koinju
@ayliss_gillet sure! Trustworthy data for all professionals ;)
