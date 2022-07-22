Products
Kogno
#19 for today
Kogno
An open source framework for developing chatbots in Ruby
Kogno is an open source framework written on the Ruby for developing conversational apps in messaging platforms like Messenger, WhatsApp and Telegram. (It's something like Rails but for chatbots)
Launched in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
Kogno
About this launch
Kogno
An open source framework for developing chatbots in Ruby.
Kogno by
Kogno
was hunted by
Martín Acuña Lledó
in
Developer Tools
,
Artificial Intelligence
,
GitHub
. Made by
Martín Acuña Lledó
. Featured on July 22nd, 2022.
Kogno
is not rated yet. This is Kogno's first launch.
Upvotes
4
Comments
3
Daily rank
#19
Weekly rank
#163
