Kodie
Creating lasting memories with video and text gift messages
You’ll never have to print another gift message. Allow your customers to record Video Gift Messages and Kodie will deliver them to the recipients.
Launched in
E-Commerce
by
Kodie
About this launch
Kodie
Creating Lasting Memories With Video and Text Gift Messages
0
reviews
0
followers
Follow for updates
Kodie by
Kodie
was hunted by
Alna K Das
in
E-Commerce
. Made by
Alna K Das
. Featured on February 1st, 2023.
Kodie
is not rated yet. This is Kodie's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Day rank
#37
Week rank
#126
