discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Veronika Kiss
Maker
Freelancer full stack developer
🎈
The idea came up in a phone conversation during the spring quarantine, as a wild thought, …how cool it would be if you could just play something on the guitar and the midi with the sheet music would appear. This way, it wouldn’t be necessary to click all the notes with the mouse or carry a midi-controller every time with you. Luckily the idea came at the best time since there exist adequate standards in the field of AI. So, the app was developed 9 months later. Currently we support piano recordings. We would be really happy if you could tell us your opinion.
Share
Wow, so cool! Feels like magic. Any plans on adding new instruments? I would love to use it with my guitar!
@johnnyfekete Thank you!🎉 It's planed to be added in the near future. We would be honoured if you stayed with us in that journey!🚴
@szabolcs_marton totally! I've been playing with it for a while now, it works perfectly - perfect tone, perfect rhythm. AI always blows my mind