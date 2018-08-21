Kobo360 gives companies access to a large pool of trucks in Africa. Drivers conveniently find loads they want, are paid instantly, and get reverse goods. The extensive data gathered through the Kobo platform provides integral insights into driving efficiency to supply chain operations of medium and large enterprises.
Nigerian logistics startup Kobo360 accepted into YC, raises $1.2 millionWhen Nigerian logistics startup Kobo360 interviewed for Y Combinator's 2018 cohort, a question stood out to founder Obi Ozor. "What's holding you back from becoming a unicorn?," they asked. "My answer was simple," said Ozor. "Working capital."
