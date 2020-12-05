discussion
Guillermo Vazquez
Maker
Hey what's up everyone 👋, I'm Guillermo! Koali Me is a user feedback tool that gives everyone another dimension of feedback, emotional feedback, at a lightning fast speed⚡. 3 Steps to emotional feedback: 1.) Share your custom Koali.Me QR code or link with your users/customers to scan. 2.) Your users/customers answer a prebuilt 3-second emoji poll to describe how they feel about you. 3.) LIVE-track your feedback data on our emotions dashboard! Koali Me hopes to serve as an intuitive tool to help businesses discover how their customers feel in a time when human interaction has been redefined!
