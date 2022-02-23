Sign In
Slack bot that tells you when someone is on vacation
🏷 Free Options
Slack
+ 1
A Slack bot that tells you when someone you've mentioed on Slack is on vacation, searches for events in Google Calendar, and notifies the person of the mentioed b and vacation. You can enjoy your vacation without being threatened by notifications.
