koalalu

Slack bot that tells you when someone is on vacation

A Slack bot that tells you when someone you've mentioed on Slack is on vacation, searches for events in Google Calendar, and notifies the person of the mentioed b and vacation. You can enjoy your vacation without being threatened by notifications.
