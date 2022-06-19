Products
Koala
Koala
Free, open source and web based bear alternative.
Free, open source, and web based alternative to Bear (Note taking app for apple devices).
Bear is a beautiful, flexible writing app for crafting notes. It is exclusively available on apple devices. Koala is a cross-platform, open source alternative.
Productivity
Writing
Notes
Koala
Koala
Free, open source and web based bear alternative.
Koala by
Koala
JP
Productivity
Writing
Notes
JP
. Featured on June 20th, 2022.
Koala
is not rated yet. This is Koala's first launch.
