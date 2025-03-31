Subscribe
Sign in
  1. Home
  2. Product
  3. Koah
This is a launch from Koah
See 1 previous launch
Koah

Koah

Monetize your GenAI app
Monetize your GenAI app with contextual ads. Our JavaScript snippet and React Native SDK make setup fast—just 5 minutes.
Free
Launch tags:
AdvertisingArtificial IntelligenceMonetization

Meet the team

Koah gallery image
Koah gallery image
Koah gallery image
Koah gallery image
Koah gallery image
Koah gallery image
Koah gallery image

Built with

About this launch
Koah
Koah
Monetize your GenAI app
68
Points
Point chart
2
Comments
Comments chart
-
Day Rank
-
Week Rank
Koah by
Koah
was hunted by
Mike Choi
in Advertising, Artificial Intelligence, Monetization. Made by
Mike Choi
,
Herrick Fang
and
Nic Baird
. Featured on April 4th, 2025.
Koah
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 29th, 2024.