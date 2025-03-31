Launches
Koah
Koah
Monetize your GenAI app
Monetize your GenAI app with contextual ads. Our JavaScript snippet and React Native SDK make setup fast—just 5 minutes.
Advertising
Artificial Intelligence
Monetization
Koah by
Koah
was hunted by
Mike Choi
in
Advertising
Artificial Intelligence
Monetization
. Made by
Mike Choi
Herrick Fang
Nic Baird
. Featured on April 4th, 2025.
Koah
is not rated yet. It first launched on November 29th, 2024.