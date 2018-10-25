Log InSign up
KnownOrigin

Discover, showcase & sell digital artwork

KnownOrigin.io is an Ethereum powered art platform where artists, illustrators & designers can showcase and sell their work.

Hunter
Oliver Carding
Makers
James Morgan
Andy Gray
Aaron O'Leary@aaronoleary · Community @producthunt. Nontechtech
Hey guys! What's the benefit of it being an Etherum platform?
Andy GrayMaker@awaygray · Bloke from Ull. Plays with Blockchains.
@aaronoleary allows us a platform to tokenise artwork and sell frictionlessly for cryptocurrency. See https://static1.squarespace.com/...
