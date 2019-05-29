Knowed is a place where users share and vote on content. What makes the rating system special is that votes are NOT counted equally.
Sammy ShabibMaker@sammyshabib · Rocket Scientist, turned Founder
Hi everyone, My name is Sammy, and I created Knowed. I’m not a startup of 10-20 people... My background is in engineering, I currently do business development, and I am a self-taught programmer! I’m also on vacation w/ my family right now… in a hotel room answering comments :) so have mercy (please) on my response-time. I built Knowed to address a problem with validating information online. Knowed is an article/video link sharing platform... with a peer-review system. The weight of your vote depends on your reputation with the topic you’re voting on... And whether you’re an expert depends on the community’s trust in you. Please check it out. And if you have any questions, comments, or feedback (please!) feel free to leave a comment. Thank you!
