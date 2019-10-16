know/how Product Managers

Discussion
Mark Bao
Maker
Hey! I'm Mark – creator of know/how. know/how is a knowledge-sharing community for people with the same job – product managers, say – to share lessons they've learned on the job, like advice and techniques learned through experience. The mission is to help people accelerate their learning, by providing easy-to-try resources and ideas, and to create a shared knowledge base of how to become a great PM (or VP of Engineering, or anything else). We're starting small – just focusing on product managers for now, and just with an email newsletter with ideas to try every week. I hope PMs find it useful!
