Home
→
Product
→
knotend
knotend
Keyboard-first flowchart editor
Knotend is a flowchart editor designed for speed through keyboard shortcuts and auto layout. It also supports spreadsheet-like functions.
Launched in
Design Tools
,
Task Management
by
knotend
About this launch
knotend
Keyboard-first flowchart editor
0
reviews
4
followers
knotend by
knotend
was hunted by
Scott Antipa
in
Design Tools
,
Task Management
. Made by
Scott Antipa
. Featured on February 8th, 2023.
knotend
is not rated yet. This is knotend's first launch.
Upvotes
3
Comments
1
Day rank
#50
Week rank
#146
