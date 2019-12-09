Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
1 Review
Tristan Pollock
Hunter
With passive income and parallel entrepreneurship becoming more and more recognized and appreciated, it's cool to see a platform like Knorish helping you do just that.
UpvoteShare
Maker
@pollock Thank You Tristan for hunting Knorish! Knorish is an all in one platform that enables you to successfully build, launch and sell their online courses with their own brand. With the paid product launched in April 2018, Knorish is an all-in-one platform that enables businesses, experts, professionals, artists, instructors, specialists, coaches, people seeking work from home opportunities, and others to build their entire online business. Winner of the MICROSOFT BizSpark Startup Award in 2017, Knorish offers a host of easy to use features that allow publishers to get their online academies up and running within hours. As an all-in-one knowledge commerce platform, the platform has an in-built course builder tool that allows you to quickly upload your course content and launch the online course, a website builder tool that offers easy drag-and-drop action to create stunning websites, pre-designed custom website themes that allow you to simply change the images and the content and your website is ready to go live. The platform has been specifically designed keeping in mind the needs of Publishers and their learners. As such the platform also offers several pre-integrated payment gateways to collect payments via most used payment options such as digital wallets, internet banking, debit/credit cards, and PayPal as well. The platform also offers the option to publishers to charge their courses in INR and USD. With over 200+ publishers already active on the platform, several success stories exist of artists, designers, experts, bankers, professionals and businesses who have launched and built successful online academies using their knowledge. We believe this is the future of online learning where knolwedge and skills are shared by those who have it with those want it all completely online...
UpvoteShare