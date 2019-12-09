Exclusive: Sanjay Mehta's 100X.VC Reveals First 20 Of Its 100-Startup Portfolio The Sanjay Mehta-led fund invests in seed stage startups 100X.VC had received over 1982 applications 100X.VC was founded in July 2019 Serial investor Sanjay Mehta-led venture capital firm 100X.VC finally revealed the first 20 seed-stage startups it has invested in at its VC Pitch Day event in Mumbai on December 7.