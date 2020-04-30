Discussion
Tiago Nascimento
Hi friends! Some of us have been sharing the same struggles these days working from home. Together with João and Wesley, we’ve created an app that we hope can help you and your family/housemates better dealing with privacy. How it works: - Download the app - Create a household - Add the rooms in your house - Share the household id with your family/housemates When in a conference call or in need of some focusing time, set your status on the app so others get to know you're busy. A notification will be sent to the rest of your household. We’re happy to hear your feedback and ideas so we can make this a better and more useful tool. Talk soon, Tiago
