knoc.me messenger
Maker
CODER for knoc.me disposable messenger
🎈
I always wanted a way for others to contact me without giving away my personal mobile number or email address. This knoc.me allows the owner of knoc.me to install the app and get notifications AND others just have to enter the URL like knoc.me/1234567 to make contact with the owner. The knoc.me owner can choose to dispose and get a new knoc.me number. knoc.me might be useful during the pandemic. One day my neighbor placed a note with their requests for tree trimming without KNOCKING on the door, ring my bell, or talk to me directly. I thought if I can just POST a big sign like knoc.me/1234567 where they can see through their windows. Then, we will be able to communicate without any contact. I wouldn't want to leave my mobile phone number that anyone could see when they walked by my house in this case. This is the starting point of knoc.me idea...
