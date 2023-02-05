Products
KNO by Alltius
Ranked #14 for today
KNO by Alltius
Get answers to your curiosity - quick & precise
KNO is a generative AI based ask-anything assistant. It gives quick, bite-sized and precise answers. Going forward, one can ingest information into KNO, coach it and deploy as an ultra-powerful no-code assistant for support and sales in SaaS.
Launched in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
by
KNO by Alltius
About this launch
KNO by Alltius
Get answers to your curiosity. Quick and precise.
KNO by Alltius by
KNO by Alltius
was hunted by
Kevin William David
in
Productivity
,
SaaS
,
Artificial Intelligence
. Made by
Shankar Reddy
,
Vibhanshu Abhishek
,
Siddhant Mishra
,
Suyash Deshpande
and
Bhavesh Tolia
. Featured on February 7th, 2023.
KNO by Alltius
is not rated yet. This is KNO by Alltius's first launch.
