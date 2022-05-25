Products
Kneeboard for General Aviation Pilots
Kneeboard for General Aviation Pilots
In-flight note-taking app for General Aviation Pilots
In-flight note-taking app specially designed for general aviation pilots with form templates for easy single-pilot crew resource management. Best with Apple Pencil.
Launched in
iPad
,
Productivity
,
Apple
by
Kneeboard for General Aviation Pilots
About this launch
Kneeboard for General Aviation Pilots by
Kneeboard for General Aviation Pilots
was hunted by
Steven J. Selcuk
in
iPad
,
Productivity
,
Apple
. Made by
Steven J. Selcuk
and
Heval Hazal Kurt
Featured on May 31st, 2022.
Kneeboard for General Aviation Pilots
This is Kneeboard for General Aviation Pilots's first launch.
