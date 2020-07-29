Discussion
Jerry DiMaso
Hi Product Hunters! Dashboards and reports provide a great benefit to companies, but the data consumers of the world to run into a recurring problem: What do I do when my dashboard doesn’t answer my question? We’ve spent the past two years building Knarr to fill this gap and give teams the ability to explore data freely to find the insights most impacting business decisions. Knarr is a cloud-based data analysis tool that provides on-the-fly data-driven decision making by combining real-time collaboration with ad hoc analytics capabilities that enable sophisticated no code data exploration. Knarr redefines collaborative analytics from the current method of create/publish/share/annotate to a multiplayer workspace that allows everyone to generate insights in real time. We hope that Knarr will give you and your teams the ability to collaborate from anywhere in the cloud with our innovative features: - Notes & Snapshots: Track your train of thought and capture snapshots of your workspace with collaborative notes, referring back to any analysis with all the context present. - Timeline: Knarr keeps a history of your analysis so you can seamlessly jump back in time and forge a new path to insight. - Advanced Filters: Explore deep relationships and associations in your data quickly and easily without writing any code through Knarr’s sophisticated filtering tools. - Multiplayer Mode: Jump into a collaborative workspace with your team and work together to find insights in real-time with Knarr’s multiplayer mode. The best way to learn more about Knarr is to check it out for yourself, sign up for a free account at https://knarr.io. Let us know what you think in the comments below! - Jerry DiMaso, CEO and Co-Founder of Knarr Analytics
