Tamer Rafla
MakerTech Entrepreneur
Miaow Product Hunters! We are thrilled to be sharing Klujo with you all Thanks @chrismessina for hunting us! As marketers, we all know that educating consumers is a key part of moving them along the path to purchase or adoption. You may have crafted a compelling message - but with consumers flocking more and more to online shopping due to this pandemic, how do you make them listen to yours? Asking them for their precious email in exchange for your tips and tricks on XXX or even promising them a promotion is no longer enough. Everyone is doing it. And it doesn't build that long term engagement. The future of digital engagement should be about the experiences created and not only about the impact of words and endless promotions. Gamified experiences is the answer! 1. They help you interact with your audience in powerful ways and foster deep & meaningful bonds with them. 2. They use positive reinforcement to encourage users to engage with your message and provide rewards that they will miss out on if they don’t play. An example of a gamified experience to to use Klujo's sliding puzzle game to turn your message into a gamified experience. Your audience would solve the puzzle to: 1. Uncover a discount code. 2. Reveal the announcement of a product or service launch. 3. Know the location and time of an event you’re hosting. 4. Learn about your business, product, or service. The possibilities are endless but yours to make Users are pulled in without realizing it because they love to play for themselves — but they’re actually learning all the things you want them to know about you. Users would receive points for interacting with your custom experiences. This points system helps you qualify and segment your visitors for more effective remarketing. For instance, a site visitor with 50 points is further down the funnel than someone who has collected 30 points. Your visitors can redeem their points for rewards. Those rewards could be premium content, a customized service, a physical product, or even exclusive promotions. Like the content of the games, the choice of rewards is totally up to you. Earning and redeeming points makes your users feel valued, and motivates them to continue engaging with your brand, and eventually become loyal customers. Most solutions on the market today "promise" to turn your visitors into customers. But that's not enough! How can you “influence” them into becoming advocates and brand ambassadors as well? A real-time leaderboard shows users how they rank against other visitors. This helps tap into their competitive desire and encourages them to refer their friends & family to join in. And the best part? Each user interaction with your custom gamified experiences will give you deep and valuable insights into how your audience actually thinks and feels about and your brand, products and services! This is a game changer. Like Intercom has changed the way website owners communicate with their visitors. Klujo is changing the way you engage and influence your audience to take action. We are thrilled to offer our fellow PH community members with a 30% lifetime discount on our plan. The code is 30OFF.
Excellent concept to keep your visitors engaged in your website.