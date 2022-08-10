Products
Kludd
Kludd
Write together, anytime, anywhere
Everyone writes. Kludd is for everyone.
Type. Share. Collaborate. Grow together. Anywhere and everywhere.
Launched in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Writing
by
Kludd
Kludd
Write together. Anytime, anywhere.
1
review
29
followers
Follow for updates
Kludd by
Kludd
was hunted by
P-A Gustafsson
in
Web App
,
Productivity
,
Writing
. Made by
P-A Gustafsson
,
Andreas Roman
,
Erik Hallgren
and
Viktor Hesselbom
. Featured on August 15th, 2022.
Kludd
is rated
4/5 ★
by 1 user. This is Kludd's first launch.
Upvotes
27
Comments
2
Day rank
#8
Week rank
#11
Report