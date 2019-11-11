Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Klipped App

Klipped App

Find the right hairdresser for you in your area

Klipped is a new tech start-up based in Santa Barbara, CA that allows you to browse hairstylists' schedules, book an appointment and pay for services - all from your phone. Klipped also lets hair stylists to manage their bookings, reminders, and payments.
Klipped continues to grow and add new features - KlippedKlipped now offers a web platform that all hairstylists have access to when they create a profile. This feature allows them to accept appointments from their website and integrates into their iMessage app for quick and easy communication. Also, the new Android application and the improved search functionality have helped Klipped expand its user base and process more appointments.
Discussion
Would you recommend this product?
2 Reviews5.0/5
Juan Arteaga
Juan Arteaga
Maker
My friend and I shared the same pain experiences at the barbershop. The back and forth with the stylist trying to come up with a date and time that worked for both of us. Getting to the end of the appointment and finding out that the barbershop was JUST CASH! Now with Klipped, we eliminate the back and forth texts trying to figure out a time. I can go on the app, search my stylist schedule, book and pay all from the app!
UpvoteShare