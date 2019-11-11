Klipped App

Discussion
Juan Arteaga
Maker
My friend and I shared the same pain experiences at the barbershop. The back and forth with the stylist trying to come up with a date and time that worked for both of us. Getting to the end of the appointment and finding out that the barbershop was JUST CASH! Now with Klipped, we eliminate the back and forth texts trying to figure out a time. I can go on the app, search my stylist schedule, book and pay all from the app!
