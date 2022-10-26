Products
Home
→
Product
→
Kleoverse
Kleoverse
Build Web3 Portfolio with Proof-of-Talent
Visit
Upvote 2
Free
Discuss
Collect
Share
Stats
Create your portfolio and become a web3 builder: - Store your best achievements on-chain - Prove talent with skill scores - Verify open-source contributions - Mint badges (non-transferable NFTs i.e. soulbound tokens) - Land your dream job
Launched in
Tech
,
Web3
,
Career
by
Kleoverse
About this launch
Kleoverse
Web3 portfolio w/ on-chain verified skills (Proof-of-Talent)
0
reviews
2
followers
Follow for updates
Kleoverse by
Kleoverse
was hunted by
Aleksi Löytynoja
in
Tech
,
Web3
,
Career
. Made by
Aleksi Löytynoja
,
HowTo101
,
Sahil Vasava
,
Joni Karras
,
Paulo Cardoso
and
Vineet Parekh
. Featured on October 27th, 2022.
Kleoverse
is not rated yet. This is Kleoverse's first launch.
Upvotes
2
Comments
2
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
Report