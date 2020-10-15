discussion
Romain OUZEAU
MakerFounder @Kleermind. VP @Iconosquare
👋 Hunters! Am I the only one struggling to stay focused and get things done ? 🤯 Over the last 12 months I studied a lot about distractions, deep work and productivity to improve my work routine, optimize my time and stay away from distractions to achieve my personal and professional goals. Doing so I realized that I was using simultaneously too many apps to focus - a white noise generator, a website blocker, a Pomodoro timer, a to-do list etc. So why not combining all of them into a single, minimalist app? Here comes Kleermind. ******Features****** Kleermind combines powerful features to help you get 💩 done: - a customizable Pomodoro timer ⏳ - immersive sounscapes 🎧 - a website blocker ✋ *****Coming next***** - a Slack bot to keep your team automatically updated when you're in focus mode 🤖 - an integration of your favorite to-do apps ✅ - more professional soundscapes 🎧 - healthy work breaks (stretching, breathing, ...) 🧘 - and more! My questions to you now are : does it benefit you? how can we make it better? 🙏 Stay focused 🎯
Merlin Laffitte
Maker - Tabby, Focus on what matters
I really like your approach, definitely going to try it! I don't know if you're familiar but how is the blocker different from the one from motion for instance? Anyway congrats on the launch guys! Going to give it a try :)
