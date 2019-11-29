Klear Task

KlearTask keeps you focused on one task at a time.
What's the one thing you can do, such that by doing it everything else would be easier or unnecessary?
Yassine Baatour
Hello Hunters, This app is inspired by the book "The one thing", I made this out of necessity when I noticed that I kept jumping between different tasks to avoid the most import thing. For some reason I couldn't embed the YouTube video in the listing, weird 🤔 . Here it is: https://youtu.be/5wBtaltQQQc
