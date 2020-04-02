Klava Fund

Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Stephen Klava
Maker
I wanted to make a social good app that solves a problem. So this is not only a crowd funding app for the well to do. This app allows the homeless to create a fund for free. It automatically sets up on every fund credit card payments from anyone. It comes with the ability to download the QR Code image so people can take a picture of the code and give very easy. While the world stops using actual money the ones hurt most are those looking for alms... Now you can give to them with a credit card and it is at no cost to them. Oh not to mention you can setup funds for big causes that make the world better. Funding in the right places can change the future of the world. Let's make the future better together through some thoughtful funding! I hope you enjoy my app and appreciate any and all feedback.
