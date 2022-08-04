Products
Ranked #3 for today
Klasshour
Instant out of classroom support
Klasshour connects students with independent tutors in real-time for instant solutions to academic problems such as an assignment, coursework, project, understanding of key point, and preparation for exams and tests.
Launched in
Education
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
by
Klasshour
About this launch
Klasshour
Instant-out-of-classroom-support
Klasshour by
Klasshour
was hunted by
Segun Oladele
in
Education
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Segun Oladele
,
Adekiya Joscor
,
Oyindamola Osinubi
,
Adejoke Adefarati
,
Olawumi Kolawole
,
Temidayo Michael
and
Emmanuel Ogundare
. Featured on August 5th, 2022.
Klasshour
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 13 users. It first launched on August 3rd, 2022.
Upvotes
35
Comments
8
Day rank
#3
Week rank
#112
Report