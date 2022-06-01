Products
Klas
Create and host engaging live classes with ease
Free
Introducing Klas 🚀 The easiest way to create, monetize, and host engaging live classes. Available for free on the web. Klas combines payments, scheduling, analytics, community and a virtual classroom- all in one place.
Launched in
Web App
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
by
Klas
About this launch
Klas by
Klas
was hunted by
Nathan Nwachuku
in
Web App
,
Tech
,
Online Learning
. Made by
Nathan Nwachuku
. Featured on June 7th, 2022.
Klas
is not rated yet. This is Klas's first launch.
Upvotes
1
Comments
1
Daily rank
#26
Weekly rank
#36
