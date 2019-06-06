Klarity NDA Review

Reviews
- Great way to benchmark a NDA against the market standard - Allows teams to quickly manage their NDA process
- None so far! Waiting for the next contract product to be released!
Klarity is an innovative product disrupting the standard NDA review and negotiation process within large organizations! Some organizations handle 10,000+ NDAs per year.Hannah Konitshek has used this product for one month.
User friendly and time saving
Nothing as of now
Efficiency demonstratedArulsagai Arulsamy has used this product for one week.
Discussion
Maker
Adam Khakhar
Hey PH community! After years in development, gaining enterprise customers, going through Y Combinator, and raising capital, we are excited to launch our public NDA review!
