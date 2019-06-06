Log InSign up
Klarity NDA Review

Review your NDA with the power of A.I

-NDAs reviewed in minutes, not days.
-Sanity check your NDA. Klarity compares your NDA to market standard computed across 1,000s of NDAs.
-Klarity is currently used by companies like Salesforce and Segment.
Free access:
klaritylaw.com/nda
Hannah Konitshek
Gaurav Koley
Arulsagai Arulsamy
 
  • Hannah Konitshek
    Hannah KonitshekBusiness & Strategy, Legal.io
    Pros: 

    - Great way to benchmark a NDA against the market standard - Allows teams to quickly manage their NDA process

    Cons: 

    - None so far! Waiting for the next contract product to be released!

    Klarity is an innovative product disrupting the standard NDA review and negotiation process within large organizations! Some organizations handle 10,000+ NDAs per year.

    Hannah Konitshek has used this product for one month.
    Comments (1)
  • Arulsagai Arulsamy
    Arulsagai ArulsamyFounder and CEO - lexhawk.com
    Pros: 

    User friendly and time saving

    Cons: 

    Nothing as of now

    Efficiency demonstrated

    Arulsagai Arulsamy has used this product for one week.
    Comments (1)
Adam Khakhar
Adam Khakhar
Maker
Hey PH community! After years in development, gaining enterprise customers, going through Y Combinator, and raising capital, we are excited to launch our public NDA review!
