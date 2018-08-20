Klarity’s AI reads contracts to tell the user if they can sign right away or if they need to approve specific changes. Klarity captures clients’ preferences and uses them to review incoming NDAs, sales and vendor contracts.
Around the web
Klarity uses AI to strip drudgery from contract reviewKlarity, a member of the Y Combinator 2018 Summer class, wants to automate much of the contract review process by applying artificial intelligence, specifically natural language processing. Company co-founder and CEO Andrew Antos has experienced the pain of contract reviews first hand. After gradua...
TechCrunch
AI-enabled Klarity helps companies identify risks in contractsSoftware from Klarity seeks to cut down on contract review using artificial intelligence and natural language processing. Why It Matters Contracts are so often routine, but hard to navigate. With software using artificial intelligence, firms could speed up deals and cut legal fees while still reading the fine print.
Mit
Reviews
Discussion
Hunter
MakersThere are no makers yet
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Nick AbouzeidHiring@nickabouzeid · Words at Product Hunt ✌️
Legal tech is fun to me. Excited to see companies and legal firms embrace these technologies instead of fighting against them.
Upvote Share·