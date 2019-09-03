kiwiHR Time Tracking and Attendance

Discussion
Maker
Reza Madjidi
Hi Hunters, Reza here, one of the makers behind kiwiHR. I'm so excited to introduce the latest version of kiwiHR’s Time and Attendance to you. Here's why: By automatically calculating working time and overtime in exportable timesheets, kiwiHR increases payroll accuracy. Multiple work schedules? No problem! Create and assign as many work schedules as your company needs. Thanks to customers' feedback and tireless work, Time Tracking and Attendance 2.0 was just released. This new update offers new possibilities for teams with the following additions: ✓ Time clock (mobile and desktop) ✓ Notes for time entries ✓ Overtime account ✓ Prefilled daily time entries Regardless of your familiarity with kiwiHR, I invite you to take a free trial or schedule a demo with me and discover the new features. I will gladly show you around our interface and will happily answer any questions you may have. Can’t wait to hear from you! Happy hunting, Reza
