Discussion
Would you recommend this product?No reviews yet
Adam Smith
Maker
Hey Product Hunters, Thanks @nickabouzeid for the hunt! Today we’re launching JavaScript completions as a free feature of Kite. We have only supported Python for the past four years, so we’re excited to announce JavaScript as our first “language expansion pack” for users. :) We’re looking forward to getting to know more folks in the JavaScript community and hearing your feedback! I started Kite because I realized I spent too much time on repetitive work like copying and pasting from StackOverflow, fixing simple errors, and writing boilerplate code. JavaScript is a prime candidate for applying ML to automate away the tedious parts of coding. Let’s face it: we all have a love-hate relationship with its style and quirks. As powerful as JavaScript can be for web development, its boilerplate code and ever-changing design patterns can be exhausting to type out again and again. We’ve poured thousands of engineering hours into a deep learning model that can complete up to a few lines of JavaScript at a time for you. Our product easily cuts your keystrokes in half while coding, not to mention saving you from typos and syntax errors. We hope this helps make your time coding with JavaScript more enjoyable and productive. Kite works with your favorite libraries and frameworks like React, Vue, Angular, and Node.js. Try Kite for Free ➡ As always, Kite is free to download and use. Install and start coding minutes. ➡ We also offer a paid plan, called Kite Pro, that features our latest Python completions model. More info here: kite.com/pro If you’re one of the 250,000 users who already use Kite (thank you for your support!), you now have these features via auto-update. Product Hunt has always been an invaluable source of feedback for us since we launched on it years ago. We're really looking forward to your feedback. I'll be here all day to answer questions. You can learn more about this release on our blog: https://www.kite.com/blog/produc...
Upvote (5)Share