Kitchenese
Kitchenese
Recipe discovery through inventory matching
The goal is to find new recipes while getting rid of the ingredients you already have. I'll be building a lot of more features over time and adding more recipes, but would love to get early feedback.
Launched in
Cooking
Dining
Nutrition
by
Kitchenese
About this launch
Kitchenese
Recipe discovery through inventory matching
0
reviews
10
followers
Follow for updates
Kitchenese by
Kitchenese
was hunted by
Justin Korah
in
Cooking
,
Dining
,
Nutrition
. Made by
Justin Korah
. Featured on July 8th, 2023.
Kitchenese
is not rated yet. This is Kitchenese's first launch.
Upvotes
11
Comments
1
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
