Kit by Facebook
Kit by Facebook
Keep in touch with friends from your watch
Apple Watch
Facebook
+ 1
Kit makes keeping in contact from your watch easy. Everything you need to compose a message is just one tap away. No more struggling to navigate a tiny screen to find the right option.
an hour ago
Facebook launches an experimental app for messaging close friends over Apple Watch
Facebook's internal R&D group has today launched a new app that lets you keep up with your close friends via your Apple Watch. The app is called Kit, or Keep in Touch, and works using a combination of QR codes and Facebook's existing Messenger service.
Anan Batra
I feel like Facebook's getting desperate for attention now
13 minutes ago
