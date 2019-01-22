Been using Kirby 2 for years, was and still am part of the supporters who helped with the development phase of the v3. I absolutely love Kirby.



How love how flexible and how un-opinionated it is.



I also, quite weirdly, love that it's a commercial product. In a world full of "free" products that derail quickly it's nice to see a commercial product taken care of properly. The team is committed, the community is great and everyone is genuinely doing their best to make it a growing success.