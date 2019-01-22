Some of the highlights in Kirby 3:
- Fully customizable, Vue-based admin interface
- Headless CMS option to use Kirby with your SPA, mobile applications or static site generators.
- Generate pages from any data source, such as databases, APIs, JSON files or anything else that's parseable by PHP.
- Brand new plugin system
Reviews
- Pros:
- Its flexibility
- Ease of use
- The excellent community around it
- The team behind it

Cons:
- Right now probably the lack of a better built-in text editor but plugins are coming
Been using Kirby 2 for years, was and still am part of the supporters who helped with the development phase of the v3. I absolutely love Kirby.
How love how flexible and how un-opinionated it is.
I also, quite weirdly, love that it's a commercial product. In a world full of "free" products that derail quickly it's nice to see a commercial product taken care of properly. The team is committed, the community is great and everyone is genuinely doing their best to make it a growing success.
- Pros:
- Flexible for custom websites
- Easy to integrate with external services
- Well documented
- Friendly & helpful community

Cons:
- Too few cons to make any difference
I've been developing websites and plugins with the previous version for 3 years and have had a great experience with it. I find it great for building custom websites. My clients love the simplicity of the Panel too.