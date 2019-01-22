Log InSign up
  1. Home
  2.  → Kirby 3.0

Kirby 3.0

The file-based content management sytem

get it
#1 Product of the DayToday

Some of the highlights in Kirby 3:

- Fully customizable, Vue-based admin interface

- Headless CMS option to use Kirby with your SPA, mobile applications or static site generators.

- Generate pages from any data source, such as databases, APIs, JSON files or anything else that's parseable by PHP.

- Brand new plugin system

Around the web
Dense DiscoveryA weekly newsletter helping web workers be productive, stay inspired, and think critically.
Densediscovery
Introducing Kirby 3 | KirbyKirby is the content management system that adapts to your projects like no other
Getkirby

Reviews

Pedro Borges
Thomas Günther
Manu
 +13 reviews
View all 11 reviews → 
Helpful
  • Manu
    ManuDesigner and Developer
    Pros: 

    - Its flexibility
    - Ease of use
    - The excellent community around it
    - The team behind it

    Cons: 

    - Right now probably the lack of a better built-in text editor but plugins are coming

    Been using Kirby 2 for years, was and still am part of the supporters who helped with the development phase of the v3. I absolutely love Kirby.

    How love how flexible and how un-opinionated it is.

    I also, quite weirdly, love that it's a commercial product. In a world full of "free" products that derail quickly it's nice to see a commercial product taken care of properly. The team is committed, the community is great and everyone is genuinely doing their best to make it a growing success.

    Manu has used this product for one year.
    Comments (0)
  • Pedro Borges
    Pedro Borges
    Pros: 

    - Flexible for custom websites
    - Easy to integrate with external services
    - Well documented
    - Friendly & helpful community

    Cons: 

    - Too few cons to make any difference

    I've been developing websites and plugins with the previous version for 3 years and have had a great experience with it. I find it great for building custom websites. My clients love the simplicity of the Panel too.

    Pedro Borges has used this product for one year.
    Comments (0)

Discussion

Hunter
Jonathan Simcoe
Jonathan Simcoe
Makers
෴.
෴.
Bastian Allgeier
Bastian Allgeier
You need to become a Contributor to join the discussion - Find out how.
Bastian Allgeier
Bastian AllgeierMaker@bastianallgeier · Kirby
Hey everyone, I'm Bastian, the founder of Kirby. We are super excited to introduce our new third major release of Kirby after two years of development and almost exactly seven years after Kirby 1. With this new version, we wanted to build a system that adapts to your projects like no other. A CMS that doesn't get in your way and always feels like an exclusive custom solution for your clients. We really hope you like it and can't wait to hear your thoughts. The team and I will be around in the next days to answer your questions. All the best, Bastian
Upvote (11)·
Jonathan Simcoe
Jonathan SimcoeHunter@jdsimcoe · Futurist, with reservations. //////\
Kirby has always been focused on simplicity and enabling self-publishers to create beautiful websites. v3 adds a load of new features, a refreshed admin interface, all on top of the same flat-file system that makes it so simple.
Upvote (6)·
Manu
Manu@manuelmoreale · Designer and Developer
Been a fan of Kirby 2 for years and I'm super excited to finally being able to use Kirby 3. Congrats to @bastianallgeier and the Kirby Team for the launch of the V3, can't wait to see what will come next.
Upvote (1)·
Bastian Allgeier
Bastian AllgeierMaker@bastianallgeier · Kirby
@manuelmoreale thanks for the kind words, Manu!
Upvote ·
Vlad Korobov
Vlad Korobov@vladkorobov · Product Manager
Visual editor and file upload was a pain in earlier version. How it is now?
Upvote ·
Bastian Allgeier
Bastian AllgeierMaker@bastianallgeier · Kirby
@vladkorobov thank you for your question! It's really hard to compare version 1 from seven years ago with version 3. Kirby has evolved pretty massively in the meantime and especially with this last release. With v3 you can add files to any type of page with a multi-file drag & drop uploader. The uploader can validate uploads based on the file size, dimensions, ratio, mime type and more. You can group uploads in different areas, such as a gallery, cover, pdf downloads or whatever you need for a specific type of page. About the visual editor: as part of our philosophy not to add too much bloat upfront, we don't deliver Kirby with a wysiwyg editor. Every project has different requirements there in our experience. But there's a great visual markdown editor plugin based on Prosemirror: https://github.com/sylvainjule/k..., a wysiwyg based on Tiptap.js https://tiptap.scrumpy.io/ is in the making and you can bring your own favorite wysiwyg with our field plugin api.
Upvote ·