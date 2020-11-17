discussion
Nauman Khan
MakerFounder at kippy
Hey Everyone, Hope you're all well! I'm looking for feedback before I launch https://www.kippy.cloud kippy helps align KPIs, projects and appraisals to company-wide objectives. Free for non-profits and educational institutions. Basic Plan usually $9 per month - discounted to $0 Available in over 100 languages! I would love your feedback on what else we could do to make kippy useful for you. There's also a working demo to get a feel of a fully configured instance. Thanks for your support.
