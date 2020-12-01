discussion
Joshua Karjala
MakerCEO @ Kiosk && Partner @ Founders
@__tosh thanks for hunting us! We are super excited to be launching Kiosk into the world! Kiosk is a little baby of ours at Founders. The first code was written more than three years ago. After spreading a lot of joy in our office and several re-writes, we are ready to share it with you all! If you have any questions I'm happy to answer :) With our many templates we have tried to make it as easy as possible for anyone to put great content onto their screens! We are always open to new fun and engaging suggestions. Holiday Tip: For December we have some elf-fun to one of our templates ;)
I love this and I use it every day. Not only does it provide me with a new way to communicate with staff across the office, but it also means I have full creative control over the way things look. And in my case, it has to be as weird and wonderful as possible! Honestly, get a screen and use this in your office, you won't regret it.