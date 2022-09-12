Products
Kinopio 3.0
Spatial thinking for new ideas and hard problems
Visit
Get your thoughts out and visually connect them together. Create spaces to brainstorm, research, moodboard, plan and take notes.
No sign up required.
About this launch
Kinopio
Spatial thinking for new ideas and hard problems
Kinopio 3.0 by
Kinopio
was hunted by
Pirijan
in
Web App
,
Design Tools
,
Productivity
. Made by
Pirijan
. Featured on September 13th, 2022.
Kinopio
is rated
4.9/5 ★
by 29 users. It first launched on September 9th, 2019.
Upvotes
4
Comments
1
Day rank
#14
Week rank
#39
