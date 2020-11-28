discussion
Would you recommend this product?
Pirijan
Maker
Kinopio creator
Hi PH, My name's Pirijan, I co-created Glitch and now make Kinopio, a visual thinking tool for people who have ideas and thoughts that they’re struggling to express, connect, and understand. People use Kinopio for things like note taking, daily planning, journaling, retros, standups, and diagramming. I recently used it to give away my plants before a big move: https://kinopio.club/free-plants... A couple features: - no sign up required to use it - real-time collaboration - privacy settings and invite links - works on desktop and mobile - export your data at any time (シ_ _)シ I'd love to know what you think. And if you have any questions, I'll be here all day :)
Share
I often use this to bring abstractions to a reality to then later find patterns in my thinking. It’s also a great tool to use for conversations. When you want to talk to someone about collective thoughts you have you can use it as reference or even brain storm with others real time. Also this isn’t one of those things/tools/products that’s like feels like a fad. It actually helps. I remember once i had to do research to help find the best doctor for a serious medical condition and because of kinopio i was able to feel confident with my aggregated research to find which was the best doctor. True story, but only 1 of the many reasons why using kinopio can actually bring positive change to someone’s life :) Thank u for creating @pketh
I’m an actuary and I’ve found this app super helpful as the go-to place for all my note taking. From to brainstorming about new insurance product development (on my own and with my team) to grocery lists this app is a lifesaver. Bonus: feels light, fast and nimble, something you do not get in any of the other mind mapping/whiteboarding apps out there.
@aneesha_deshpande Thanks Aneesha!
I recently upgraded to the paid version of the app, and I have no ragrets. I've been a hardcore Notion user since the beginning of this summer, but I always find myself coming back to Kinopio to do my mind-mapping/brainstorming. For me, it's been to jot things down, now; reorganize into documentation, later. Kinopio makes that accessible without an actual whiteboard.