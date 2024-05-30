Launches
Kino
Kino
Pro Video Camera from the makers of Halide
Great, cinematic video made easy. With smart features for one-tap cinematic color, perfect motion, and tons of pro features in an interface that’s great for directors and still simple enough for everyone.
Launched in
iOS
Photo & Video
Video cameras
by
Kino
Kino
Pro Video Camera from the makers of Halide
Kino by
Kino
was hunted by
Amrith
in
iOS
,
Photo & Video
,
Video cameras
. Made by
Sebastiaan de With
and
Ben Sandofsky
. Featured on May 30th, 2024.
Kino
is not rated yet. This is Kino's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Comments
3
Day rank
-
Week rank
-
