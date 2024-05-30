Launches
Products
News
Community
Advertise
How to post?
  1. Home
  2.  → Product
  3.  → Kino
Kino

Kino

Pro Video Camera from the makers of Halide

Payment Required
Great, cinematic video made easy. With smart features for one-tap cinematic color, perfect motion, and tons of pro features in an interface that’s great for directors and still simple enough for everyone.
Launched in
iOS
Photo & Video
Video cameras
 by
Kino
About this launch
Kino
KinoPro Video Camera from the makers of Halide
0
reviews
4
followers
Kino by
Kino
was hunted by
Amrith
in iOS, Photo & Video, Video cameras. Made by
Sebastiaan de With
and
Ben Sandofsky
. Featured on May 30th, 2024.
Kino
is not rated yet. This is Kino's first launch.
Upvotes
6
Vote chart
Comments
3
Vote chart
Day rank
-
Week rank
-